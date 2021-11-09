feel good

Philadelphia veteran gifted new car by Progressive; breaks down in tears

Former U.S. Army Private First Class Howard Lindy said having a car is life-changing.
By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Philadelphia veteran gifted new car by Progressive

MALVERN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- It was an emotional early Veterans Day celebration at Progressive in Malvern, Chester County.

Former U.S. Army Private First Class Howard Lindy broke down in tears after he was honored by Progressive Insurance through the Keys to Progress Program.

He was gifted a new car with a lot of bells and whistles, including paid insurance.

Lindy, from the Overbrook neighborhood in Philadelphia, feared he might not walk again after sustaining a critical injury at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri more than 10 years ago.

"They had to get scissors to get off the boots. And I crushed all the bones in my shins all the way to my feet," Lindy said.

The humble veteran said the new car is truly a new beginning.

"It means a new beginning. I can actually get around and help my veterans and my daughter, and my mother," Lindy said.

It's the 9th annual giveaway, and Lindy was honored among 45 other veterans nationwide.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, 40% percent of veterans live in rural areas where affordable transportation options are limited. But for veterans like Lindy, it's a matter of making ends meet.

He said having a car is life-changing. It means no more begging friends for rides to run simple errands.

"I had to pick up medicine at CVS. I had to find a ride for that," Lindy said. "It's stressful when you're taking care of somebody, and you have a child."

The Army veteran was excited to drive off in his new apple red Hyundai.

He says it's hard to be on the receiving end when he is used to giving.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsmalvern boroughveteransdonationsfeel good
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FEEL GOOD
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Christmas Village opens in Philadelphia, many opting to shop local
Pa. woman reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Philadelphia shelter feeds homeless and hungry for Thanksgiving
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Police ID 55-year-old woman killed in South Philly shooting
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Show More
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Teen shot while inside car in South Philly: Police
Black Friday: Mall hours for Thanksgiving weekend in Philly region
More TOP STORIES News