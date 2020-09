EASTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Firefighters in the Lehigh Valley saved a puppy stuck in a drain lid in a backyard Sunday.Volunteers with the Palmer Municipal Fire Department shared photos of the rescue on Facebook.In the post, the department shared that when dispatched to the animal rescue, the PMFD "had no idea they would be in store for such a delicate and prolonged extrication."It is unclear how the animal's head became stuck in the lid, but the dog was safely removed.