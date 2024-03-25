Puttshack's new spin on mini-golf brings high-tech tee times to Philly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Puttshack, the global chain of "tech-infused mini-golf" spots, just landed in Philly, its seventeenth location in the world.

The entertainment hub takes up an entire city block inside The Shops at Liberty Place.

Guests can play four courses of nine holes each, have drinks at two bars, enjoy upscale food including private dining, and vibe with a DJ spinning tunes on weekends after 8 p.m.

Each hole has a different theme, with names like Trivial Putt-suit, Slam Dunk and Beer Pong.

The tech-focus centers around the Track-a-Ball technology that has programmed every golf ball with four million lines of code.

The ball knows exactly which hole you are at, it keeps your score, and it tracks your entire game so you can enjoy the fun.

Puttshack - Philadelphia | Facebook | Instagram

The Shops at Liberty Place

1625 Chestnut Street, 1st Floor, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Sunday-Wednesday, 11:00am - 11:00pm

Thursday-Saturday, 11:00am - 1:00am

(must be 21+ to enter after 8:00pm)