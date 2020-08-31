3 shooting victims found in car after crash in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Detectives are trying to figure out how four people were shot in North Philadelphia early Monday.

Police said three of the shooting victims were in a car that crashed.

Police located them inside a car with the rear window shot out at 15th and West Clearfield streets around 1 a.m.

Police said one victim is a 17-year old and the other victims are in their 20s.

Later, a fourth victim showed up later at the hospital.

Officials said all of the four victims are in are stable condition.

This comes as the weekend gun violence pushes Philadelphia to more than 300 homicides for the year.
