Montgomery County quadruplets graduate from University of Alabama with plans to return home

A Montgomery County family had four reasons to celebrate this weekend, as four of their five children graduated from college.

What makes their story even more special is that they're quadruplets, who all attended the same university.

Because Annagrace, Chloe, Michaela, and Max Hansen all went to the University of Alabama, it was certainly easier for their parents to be there as each one walked down the aisle at graduation.

The quadruplets said they never planned to attend the same college, but fate stepped in.

"Annagrace and I always knew we wanted to go to college together," Max says. "We always want to go down south. Chloe was committed to LaSalle University for lacrosse, and Michaela wanted to go local. But when they came down to visit with me and Annagrace, they fell in love with the school. They decided before even the two of us did that they were going to come here."

Chloe was a criminal justice major and is planning to work with her father, Bud, at Blue Bell Country Club.

Her identical twin Michaela, an education major, hopes to teach at an elementary school in the area.

Annagrace studied marketing, and Max studied finance.

While they've loved living in Alabama, they're all happy to be coming home.

"I definitely miss my parents and my older brother, but also my dogs," says Chloe.

"I think the food is better in Philly," says Annagrace.

Philly soft pretzels, cheesesteaks, and "real pizza" are among the things they can't wait to eat when they get back to town.

"I think I miss Philly sports the most," says Max.

They all added, "Go Birds!"

When people ask them what it's like being a quadruplet, they say it's all they know. They're just four built-in best friends.

They also have another brother, who is just 18 months older.