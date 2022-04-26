Man wanted for rape on SEPTA's Broad Street Line in Philadelphia

Action News has learned that authorities are searching for Quintez Adams.
Adams is wanted for a rape that happened Sunday between SEPTA's Erie and Girard Avenue stations.
Authorities also believe Adams may have been involved in an indecent exposure incident that happened on April 4 on the 700 block of Market Street.
Adams is reportedly homeless and lives on the streets of Center City.
Anyone with information on Adam's whereabouts is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
