Man wanted for rape on SEPTA's Broad Street Line in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia and SEPTA police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a rape on the Broad Street Line over the weekend, according to sources.Action News has learned that authorities are searching for Quintez Adams.Adams is wanted for a rape that happened Sunday between SEPTA's Erie and Girard Avenue stations.Authorities also believe Adams may have been involved in an indecent exposure incident that happened on April 4 on the 700 block of Market Street.Adams is reportedly homeless and lives on the streets of Center City.Anyone with information on Adam's whereabouts is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.