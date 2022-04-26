rape

Man wanted for rape on SEPTA's Broad Street Line in Philadelphia

By , and
Police name suspect wanted in rape on SEPTA's Broad Street Line

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia and SEPTA police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a rape on the Broad Street Line over the weekend, according to sources.

Action News has learned that authorities are searching for Quintez Adams.

Adams is wanted for a rape that happened Sunday between SEPTA's Erie and Girard Avenue stations.

Authorities also believe Adams may have been involved in an indecent exposure incident that happened on April 4 on the 700 block of Market Street.



Adams is reportedly homeless and lives on the streets of Center City.

Anyone with information on Adam's whereabouts is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Sources said the suspect wanted in connection with the reported rape has been identified by police, but no further information has been released at this time.



