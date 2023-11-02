Philadelphia writer, comedian pens new Hulu film inspired by brother's love of 'Jeopardy!'

A writer and comedian from Philadelphia wrote a film inspired by her brother’s obsession with 'Jeopardy!'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia writer and comedian was inspired to write the Hulu film "Quiz Lady" because of her brother's obsession with "Jeopardy!"

Jen D'Angelo even set the script for "Quiz Lady" right here in her native Philly.

The film stars Awkwafina and Sandra Oh as sisters with a problem. Their mother goes missing, and she owes $80,000. The choice? Pay her debt or lose their dog.

But it turns out Awkwafina's character, Anne, is really good at quiz shows. So, her sister Jenny, played by Oh, suggests she win the money that way.

Philly is also a major character in the film.

"For our sisters growing up there, it was also interesting to think about this Asian American family in Philly and what that was like for them," said director Jessica Yu. "There's a line where Sandra Oh says, 'Oh, the city is obsessed with freedom,' which I thought was so funny."

The film is rated R, but that rating was not the intention. Add Sandra Oh, Awkwfina and even Will Ferrell into the mix and Yu says, the comedy took on a new turn!

"Quiz Lady" begins streaming on Friday, November 3 on Hulu.