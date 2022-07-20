Dead shark appearing to be great white washes up on Long Island beach amid ongoing shark sightings

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=12058007" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Sharks were spotted off Rockaway Beach and Lido Beach on Sunday. Lucy Yang has more.

QUOGUE, Long Island -- A 7- to 8-foot dead shark, appearing to be a great white, washed on a Long Island beach Wednesday morning.The shark washed on Dune Road Beach in Quogue but was pulled back out to sea before police could secure it.Officials are warning swimmers and boaters to be aware of the dead shark and keep their distance.The Riverhead Society said that it appears from the photos to be a great white."We have been in contact with South Fork Natural History Museum Shark Research and Education Program, who are attempting to monitor this situation along with our law enforcement partners," Quogue police said in a statement. "At this time, we are cautioning swimmers and boaters in the area to be aware of this ongoing situation, and to keep distance to allow the Law Enforcement to monitor this event."The beach has been a popular place this week amid all the hot and muggy weather, but some had their plans for a dip in the ocean cooled off this week amid ongoing shark sightings across the area.Rockaway Beach, Long Beach, Jones Beach, and East Atlantic Beach were all at least briefly closed to swimming Tuesday due to shark sightings.They reopened on Wednesday."It was 5-6 feet, 25 yards out, and it definitely had the triangular fin," an East Atlantic Beach lifeguard said. "We both saw it, and we took the proper precautions, let the lieutenant know, red-flagged the beach."Swimmers also spotted at least two sharks at Rockaway Beach.By the end of the day Tuesday, folks were allowed in the water, but only up to their knees.Governor Kathy Hochul has ordered increased shark patrols after several recent sightings and bites in the state.Anyone who spots the shark is asked to call the Quogue Village Police Department at 631-653-4791.