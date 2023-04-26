'Cold-blooded killing': 2 charged in murder of mother shot in Dunkin' drive-thru

Family of teacher shot, killed in Dunkin' drive-thru speaks out

Rachel King, a 35-year-old mother and teacher at Grover Cleveland Elementary School in Philadelphia, was shot dead on April 11.

CHELTENHAM TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities in Montgomery County have announced the arrests of two people in connection with the killing of a Cheltenham Township mother.

Zakkee Steven Alhakim, 33, of Philadelphia, and Julie Jean, 34, of Elkins Park, are both charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Rachel King, a 35-year-old mother and teacher at Grover Cleveland Elementary School in Philadelphia.

King was shot dead in a Dunkin' drive-thru lane back on April 11 in Cheltenham Township.

"This cold-blooded killing of Rachel King was a targeted murder of an innocent person, planned by these two defendants and horrifically carried out in front of King's son," said Montgomery County DA Kevin Steele. "It is a tragic killing of a good person, all because of an ended affair."

Authorities say Alhakim and Jean planned and conspired to murder King, who was the longtime girlfriend of William Hayes

"Jean and Hayes had had an affair last year, and after Hayes broke it off, Jean continued to text, call and harass both King and Hayes, prompting Hayes to obtain a Protection From Abuse Order against Jean," said authorities.

Cell phone evidence and surveillance video helped authorities track down the suspects.

Rachel King, a 35-year-old mother and teacher at Grover Cleveland Elementary School in Philadelphia, was shot dead on April 11.

Authorities say King was shot multiple times while behind the wheel of her SUV.

According to investigators, she was driving westbound on Cheltenham Avenue when she turned into the Melrose Shopping Center, then pulled into the Dunkin' drive-thru lane.

The D.A.'s office said a light-colored sedan, possibly a Ford or Mercury, was seen driving directly behind her.

The driver of that car parked a short distance away from the drive-thru, walked up to the driver's side of King's vehicle, and fired multiple shots through the window, officials say.

The man then got back into his car and fled eastbound on Cheltenham Avenue.

King's 11-year-old son was in the backseat of the car. He was not injured.

King's boyfriend told Action News she was taking her son to violin practice when she was shot.

He says King was a loving mother, who was working towards a master's degree and getting her principal's certificate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cheltenham Township Police Department at 215-885-1600 (extension 400) or Montgomery County Detectives at 610-226-5553.