Woman shot, killed at Cheltenham Twp. drive-thru identified; photo released of suspect's vehicle

Police said the woman was found dead inside a black SUV. The SUV was seen with bullet holes through the driver-side window.

The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office said the woman's 11-year-old son was also in the vehicle.

CHELTENHAM TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities have identified the woman who was shot and killed while she waited at a Dunkin' drive-thru Tuesday morning while her 11-year-old son was in the vehicle.

The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office said 35-year-old Rachel King of Elkins Park was shot multiple times while behind the wheel of her SUV.

It happened around 7:40 a.m. in Cheltenham Twp.

According to investigators, King was driving westbound on Cheltenham Avenue when she turned into the Melrose Shopping Center, then pulled into a line of traffic in the Dunkin' drive-thru lane.

The D.A.'s office said a light-colored sedan, possibly a Ford or Mercury, was seen driving directly behind King.

Pictured: The vehicle sought in connection with the murder at a Cheltenham Twp. drive-thru on Tuesday morning.

According to investigators, the driver of that car parked a short distance away from the drive-thru, walked up to the driver's side of King's vehicle, and fired multiple shots through the window.

The man then got back into his car and fled eastbound on Cheltenham Avenue.

King's 11-year-old son was in the backseat of the vehicle. He was not injured.

District Attorney Kevin Steele said this appears to be a targeted murder. He said the suspect did not try to open the door or communicate with King before firing.

Action News has learned King was a teacher in the Mastery charter school system.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cheltenham Township Police Department at 215-885-1600 (extension 400) or Montgomery County Detectives at 610-226-5553.