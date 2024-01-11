Veteran's new mission: Rafael Carrion Running for Animal Welfare

An Army Veteran striving to give a voice to those who cannot speak for themselves.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Rafael Carrion, who served four years of active duty in the Army, found a new mission after adopting a dog. He says Ada has been the best thing in his life, teaching him invaluable lessons in patience and empathy.

"She's my best friend, my favorite person to see when I get home. She just brings a lot of joy to my life," Carrion said.

The Chevron Houston Marathon, which attracts thousands of runners globally, was an ideal platform for Carrion to raise awareness and funds for animal welfare. He is running for the Houston SPCA, the organization where he found Ada.

"It only felt right to support them because it's a good community, but overall, it's a great cause," Carrion said.