Raising Cane's opens new location near Temple University, with more on the way

This is not the last Raising Cane's scheduled to open in the area.

Calling all "Caniacs!" A new Raising Cane's opens near Temple University's North Philly campus.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Calling all "Caniacs!"

A new Raising Cane's opens Tuesday morning near Temple University's campus in North Philadelphia.

It's located on the 1700 block of North 12th Street.

And just like when the first Raising Cane's opened in our area on Walnut Street in University City back in May, North Philly's opening comes with perks.

RELATED: Raising Cane's, known for its chicken fingers, opens its first Philadelphia location

Twenty people 13 and older who get in line outside the business by 8 a.m. will win free Cane's chicken fingers and other grub for a year.

The first 100 dine-in customers will receive a Raising Cane's shirt.

But this is not the last Raising Cane's scheduled to open in the area.

The chain is planning a quick expansion with restaurants opening in Fairless Hills (September) and Trevose (November) in Bucks County, and one in Southwest Philadelphia (December).

The North Philadelphia restaurant will be open Sunday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to midnight and Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Raising Cane's also opened a location in State College in June.