Raising Cane's, known for its chicken fingers, opens its first Philadelphia location

To celebrate the grand opening, the restaurant is giving away free food for a year to 20 customers.
EMBED <>More Videos

Raising Cane's opens its first Philadelphia location

PHILADELPHIA -- A restaurant chain with nearly 700 locations in over 35 states is opening its first Pennsylvania spot in Philadelphia on Thursday.

Raising Cane's, known for its chicken fingers, is located at 3925 Walnut Street in University City.

To celebrate the grand opening, 20 customers ages 13 and older can win Free Cane's for a Year.

The restaurant will accept entries at the Philly location between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

The winners, who must be present, will be revealed beginning at 9 a.m.

In addition, the first 100 dine-in customers to order a Combo Meal will receive a commemorative Cane's t-shirt and The Box Combo gift card to use on their next visit.

The Baton Rouge, Lousiana-based company says, in a press release, "Philadelphia's new Raising Cane's will feature the brand's enhanced Restaurant design, created to provide the ultimate customer experience with an open kitchen, mobile ordering and takeout. Open Sunday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m., Raising Cane's will be the perfect destination for lunch, dinner and late-night meals."

Along with its chicken fingers, Raising Cane's menu includes its Cane's sauce, crinkle-cut fries, Texas toast, sweet tea and lemonade.

Shutterstock



Raising Cane's says it has hired 100 employees for the restaurant and is still seeking more to join the Philadelphia team.

The starting pay is at least $15 per hour, the company says. Interested candidates can apply at WorkAtCanes.com.

Raising Cane's was named to Forbes' "Best Employers for New Grads" Top 100 list.

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers restaurant in Vista, California.

Shutterstock



Another location is set to open by Temple University's main campus in the summer.

"This is a huge grand opening, not just for us and the Philadelphia community, but for the brand as a whole," said Restaurant Leader Cody Mixon. "We've had our sights set on bringing our One Love to Pennsylvania for a while, so we couldn't be more excited to make our Philly debut."

Along with its chicken fingers, Raising Cane's menu includes its Cane's sauce, crinkle-cut fries, Texas toast, sweet tea and lemonade.
Report a correction or typo
TOP STORIES
Man kills apparent armed robber outside his South Philly home: Police
DSU president says traffic stop footage contradicts sheriff
Carvana lawsuit alleges unfair, deceptive practices
Mental health teams will respond to 911 calls with Delco officers
Philly property owners getting new assessments: What you should know
3 people shot in Port Richmond, police say
Woman found dead inside South Jersey motel room
Show More
Coastal Fire: Several homes ablaze in Southern California
Montco nonprofit sends families battling cancer on respite trips
Hoskins homers again, slam leads Phillies past Mariners 4-2
Mom mourns son killed in brazen daytime shooting in Philadelphia
What to know about rare hepatitis outbreak in kids after new CDC alert
More TOP STORIES News