Raising Cane's, known for its chicken fingers, opens its first Philadelphia location

Raising Cane's, known for its chicken fingers, is located at 3925 Walnut Street in University City.
To celebrate the grand opening, 20 customers ages 13 and older can win Free Cane's for a Year.
The restaurant will accept entries at the Philly location between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
The winners, who must be present, will be revealed beginning at 9 a.m.
In addition, the first 100 dine-in customers to order a Combo Meal will receive a commemorative Cane's t-shirt and The Box Combo gift card to use on their next visit.
The Baton Rouge, Lousiana-based company says, in a press release, "Philadelphia's new Raising Cane's will feature the brand's enhanced Restaurant design, created to provide the ultimate customer experience with an open kitchen, mobile ordering and takeout. Open Sunday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m., Raising Cane's will be the perfect destination for lunch, dinner and late-night meals."
Raising Cane's says it has hired 100 employees for the restaurant and is still seeking more to join the Philadelphia team.
The starting pay is at least $15 per hour, the company says. Interested candidates can apply at WorkAtCanes.com.
Raising Cane's was named to Forbes' "Best Employers for New Grads" Top 100 list.
Another location is set to open by Temple University's main campus in the summer.
"This is a huge grand opening, not just for us and the Philadelphia community, but for the brand as a whole," said Restaurant Leader Cody Mixon. "We've had our sights set on bringing our One Love to Pennsylvania for a while, so we couldn't be more excited to make our Philly debut."
Along with its chicken fingers, Raising Cane's menu includes its Cane's sauce, crinkle-cut fries, Texas toast, sweet tea and lemonade.