Suspect arrested, charged in connection with multiple Philadelphia-area Rite Aid robberies

Tom DeLoach

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The suspect wanted in a series of pharmacy robberies in Philadelphia has been arrested and charged thanks to a tip from Action News viewers.The Citizens Crime Commission said Philadelphia police arrested Tom DeLoach, 24, on Tuesday after someone recognized him from images during a newscast.DeLoach is charged with Simple Assault, Aggravated Assault, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Robbery, Burglary, and other related crimes.The suspect, whose not yet been identified by police, was seen in surveillance images wearing a distinct sweatshirt, and is accused of robbing and terrorizing several Philadelphia-area Rite Aids and a Dunkin'.The crimes began last November and continued into this year.