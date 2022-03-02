robbery

Suspect arrested, charged in connection with multiple Philadelphia-area Rite Aid robberies

Tom DeLoach is accused of robbing and terrorizing several Philadelphia-area Rite Aids and a Dunkin'.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The suspect wanted in a series of pharmacy robberies in Philadelphia has been arrested and charged thanks to a tip from Action News viewers.

The Citizens Crime Commission said Philadelphia police arrested Tom DeLoach, 24, on Tuesday after someone recognized him from images during a newscast.

DeLoach is charged with Simple Assault, Aggravated Assault, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Robbery, Burglary, and other related crimes.

The suspect was seen in surveillance images wearing a distinct sweatshirt, and is accused of robbing and terrorizing several Philadelphia-area Rite Aids and a Dunkin'.

The crimes began last November and continued into this year.

