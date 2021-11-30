Community members hold rally for justice at City Hall following SEPTA attack

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=11251921" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> SEPTA police said the suspects involved in a violent assault involving students on the Broad Street Line are multiple charges, including ethnic intimidation.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A rally for justice was held Tuesday in front of Philadelphia City Hall following the attack earlier this month on a Central High School student.The incident happened on Wednesday, November 17, on a Broad Street Orange Line SEPTA train.The victim, 18-year-old Christina Lu, stepped in when Asian students on the train were being bullied and assaulted. She was then hit in the face multiple times, including her head slammed against the side of the train.Lu was hospitalized for her injuries and required follow-up care."From the moment that I stepped in, I didn't care who either side was. I only cared to de-escalate the problem so that no one would get hurt," said Lu.The suspects are facing ethnic intimidation charges.But Lu says what happened can bring change in the city."I hope that all people from different backgrounds realize the true meaning of my message. We need to be united as one," added Lu.Lu's family organized the rally to call on Philadelphia officials to address the growing violence in the city.Rally participants also delivered demands for safety to the School District and the School Board in front of the Philadelphia School District building."Now is our time to exercise our voice and our vision for what a true public safety vision looks like for everyone," said Philadelphia Councilwoman Helen Gym, who also was in attendance. "For what Brotherly love for our students actually looks like."