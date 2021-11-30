rally

Community members hold rally for justice at City Hall following SEPTA attack

Rally participants plan to deliver demands for safety to the Philadelphia School District and the School Board.
By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Community members hold rally for justice at City Hall

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A rally for justice was held Tuesday in front of Philadelphia City Hall following the attack earlier this month on a Central High School student.

The incident happened on Wednesday, November 17, on a Broad Street Orange Line SEPTA train.

The victim, 18-year-old Christina Lu, stepped in when Asian students on the train were being bullied and assaulted. She was then hit in the face multiple times, including her head slammed against the side of the train.

Lu was hospitalized for her injuries and required follow-up care.

"From the moment that I stepped in, I didn't care who either side was. I only cared to de-escalate the problem so that no one would get hurt," said Lu.

The suspects are facing ethnic intimidation charges.

But Lu says what happened can bring change in the city.

"I hope that all people from different backgrounds realize the true meaning of my message. We need to be united as one," added Lu.

RELATED: Suspects involved in attack on SEPTA train facing ethnic intimidation charges

EMBED More News Videos

SEPTA police said the suspects involved in a violent assault involving students on the Broad Street Line are multiple charges, including ethnic intimidation.



Lu's family organized the rally to call on Philadelphia officials to address the growing violence in the city.

Rally participants also delivered demands for safety to the School District and the School Board in front of the Philadelphia School District building.

"Now is our time to exercise our voice and our vision for what a true public safety vision looks like for everyone," said Philadelphia Councilwoman Helen Gym, who also was in attendance. "For what Brotherly love for our students actually looks like."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyphiladelphiaseptaprotestassaulteventsrally
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RALLY
'Justice for Christian Hall' rallies held worldwide to honor teen
Rowan students rally against alleged discrimination, harassment
Activists impacted by gun violence make sure their voice is heard
Activists rally across tri-state area to stop Asian hate
TOP STORIES
Police: Lyft driver shot 2 suspects during carjacking in Parkside
Walmart to temporarily close Philly store amid rise in COVID cases
Snow-covered roof partially collapses at Jersey Shore
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Cuomo won't be prosecuted over alleged forcible touching: Albany DA
Man fatally shot during struggle with armed robber
Eagles fans deny being offered on-site medical evaluation by WFT
Show More
81 Philadelphia schools going temporarily virtual due to pandemic
Drivers trapped overnight along I-95 after winter storm in Virginia
Pfizer booster interval shortened, 3rd dose for immunocompromised kids
Washington Football Team to reveal new name on Feb. 2
Philly mother killed, 17-year-old son injured in shooting
More TOP STORIES News