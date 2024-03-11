Muslims in Philadelphia area mark the beginning of Ramadan with Gaza strife in mind

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Monday marks the start of the holy Islamic month of Ramadan. The start day is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon.

That's why, while Ramadan has already begun in some parts of the world, it begins in the Philadelphia area on Monday night.

As worshippers mark the holy month, many will have their minds on hardships that fellow Muslims are facing on the other side of the world.

At Masjidullah in West Oak Lane, the musalla -- a room that is used five times a day for prayer -- will soon have many more people in it daily.

"This room is going to be packed," said Kenneth Abdus-Salaam, a member of Masjidullah.

Ramadan is traditionally a time of prayer, fasting, and charity.

"It's the month in which we do everything exclusively for God," said Abdus-Salaam.

He is one of the many Muslims around the world who will be fasting from sunrise to sunset every day during the holy month.

"It gives you empathy to remind you that some people in the world are not eating," he said.

Among those suffering from hunger are Palestinians impacted by the war in Gaza.

"We pray for the Palestinians. We pray for all suffering people around the world," said Abdus-Salaam.

A video on Monday morning showed displaced Palestinians still marking the start of the holy month by hanging decorations, even during a time of uncertainty.

"At this time, literally the people in Gaza are starving," said Asiyah Jones, the Youth Leadership & Advocacy Projects Coordinator with CAIR Philadelphia.

"Then we also see videos of them still praying as a community," Jones added.

The Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR) is working to raise awareness of Ramadan. That includes educating schools and workplaces on providing accommodations for those who are praying and fasting.

"We're not eating, so if there's a room or place where Muslim students can go that isn't the cafeteria, that's always nice," she said of the accommodations that are often requested at schools.

As the holy month of Ramadan begins, those who mark it are mindful of Muslims in our area and around the world.

"This is a religion of peace," said Abdus-Salaam, "and Islam means peace."

CAIR has put out a toolkit to help businesses and schools understand Ramadan and the accommodations people may need.

There are also template letters for those who observe Ramadan to request workplace and school accommodations. The toolkit can be found here at pa.cair.com.