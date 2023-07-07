Residents in Haverford Township voice concerns over growing rat problem in neighborhood

Some residents in a Delaware County community are expressing their concern as rats are running rampant through the neighborhood.

"They're running up and down our property, down our driveways, into our backyards making holes," said one neighbor.

HAVERFORD TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Some residents in a Delaware County community are expressing their concern as rats are running rampant through the neighborhood.

People who live along South Eagle Road in Haverford Township say the rats have scurried in from the streets and are burrowing in their yards.

"They're starting over here and making their way to us," said Brianna Disko as she showed the track through her backyard. "I can't have anything outside."

She says she's worried about the safety of her kids.

"They're running up and down our property, down our driveways, into our backyards making holes," she said.

Earlier this week, she saw one get run over on South Eagle Road.

"I have three snap traps set up right now," said Bill Iwer, who says he caught a rat on Thursday.

He said he's contacted the township but is calling an exterminator next. He's worried about the health hazard if the vermin get in his house.

"Seems like ever since they started digging up the streets and stuff is when we really started getting them really bad," said Iwer.

Experts agree that could be the case, as construction crews often inadvertently disturb rats' habitats when they dig up the streets.

"That's going to disrupt rats that were there the whole time, but nobody saw them because they stuck to the sewers and under the street and sidewalks," said John DiDomenico, the sales manager at A Amendt Pest Control.

DiDomenico says you can protect yourself and your home by keeping it clean.

He recommends that you pick up your pet's waste immediately and don't leave out a bird feeder.

He also said, "not leaving anything out that collects water, turning flower pots upside down, kids toys. Rats need water on a regular basis to survive."

The township says it's sent officials out for every complaint sent in. Neighbors are anxious for this problem to go away.

"I have three young kids that play outside and I have tracks of rat poop going up my driveway. I'm not ok with that," said Disko.

Officials at the Delaware County Health Department said they are aware of some complaints in Haverford Township.

They encourage anyone who sees one to contact an exterminator.