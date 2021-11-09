Vigil held for father gunned down in front of daughters in Philadelphia

Police say just before 6 p.m. on November 1, 42-year-old Raymond Lighty was inside a minivan on the 900 block of South 4th Street in Queen Village when a gunman fired 14 bullets into the vehicle.
Lighty, of Upper Darby, died after being shot 10 times.
Police believe the shooting may be a case of mistaken identity, according to sources.
Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small says Lighty's 16-year-old daughter was in the front passenger seat and his 13-year-old daughter was in the back seat when the gunfire erupted. The girls were not injured.
It's still unclear what led up to the shooting; police believe Lighty may have been either picking up or dropping off his children around the time of the shooting.
No arrests have been made, but police say there are several surveillance videos that may have captured the crime.
Eva Lighty, the victim's mother, says her son worked hard taking care of his four daughters.
"I don't wish nothing on the guy that did it, but I pray that they catch him so he can pay for what he did. And I wish people would think before they react," Eva Lighty said Monday night.
Anyone with any information on this case is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.