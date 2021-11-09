murder

Vigil held for father gunned down in front of daughters in Philadelphia

The shooting happened on November 1 in Philadelphia's Queen Village neighborhood.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Vigil held for father gunned down in front of daughters

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Family and friends gathered to remember a father who was gunned down in front of his daughters last week in South Philadelphia.

Police say just before 6 p.m. on November 1, 42-year-old Raymond Lighty was inside a minivan on the 900 block of South 4th Street in Queen Village when a gunman fired 14 bullets into the vehicle.

Lighty, of Upper Darby, died after being shot 10 times.

Police believe the shooting may be a case of mistaken identity, according to sources.

Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small says Lighty's 16-year-old daughter was in the front passenger seat and his 13-year-old daughter was in the back seat when the gunfire erupted. The girls were not injured.

SEE ALSO: Man gunned down while in van with 2 teen daughters may have been case of mistaken identity: Sources
EMBED More News Videos

Forty-two-year-old Raymond Lighty of Upper Darby, Delaware County was shot 10 times, police say.



It's still unclear what led up to the shooting; police believe Lighty may have been either picking up or dropping off his children around the time of the shooting.

No arrests have been made, but police say there are several surveillance videos that may have captured the crime.

Eva Lighty, the victim's mother, says her son worked hard taking care of his four daughters.

"I don't wish nothing on the guy that did it, but I pray that they catch him so he can pay for what he did. And I wish people would think before they react," Eva Lighty said Monday night.

Anyone with any information on this case is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiamurdergun violencefamilyshootingphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MURDER
$250K life insurance policy signed 2 days before murder, officials say
Gun violence crisis reaches 500 homicides in Philadelphia
All 3 men charged in Arbery's death convicted of murder
Jury in Ahmaud Arbery murder case: 1 Black, 11 white
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Police ID 55-year-old woman killed in South Philly shooting
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Show More
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Teen shot while inside car in South Philly: Police
Black Friday: Mall hours for Thanksgiving weekend in Philly region
More TOP STORIES News