13 alleged members of violent sex trafficking gang in Reading charged in superseding indictment

READING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- State and local authorities have announced that 13 people from Reading with ties to a local gang, most of whom were already behind bars, have been charged in a 22-count superseding indictment including a disturbing list of offenses.The suspects are accused of everything from sex trafficking, to kidnapping and racketeering, even murder.Their operation was being headquartered inside a boarding house on the 100 block of South 4th Street, officials said.U.S. Attorney William McSwain announced the new charges during a press conference Wednesday, saying it's all part of a years' long investigation involving the Department of Homeland Security, Reading Police and other agencies.McSwain even referred to this group's alleged behavior as "violent and dehumanizing."He went into some detail explaining how, in one case, an underage girl was allegedly forced into a sexual encounter with a gun held to her head. That same victim was later stripped naked and locked in a dog kennel.12 of the suspects have already been arrested and authorities say they are currently working out terms for the surrender of the 13th. That is expected to happen by the end of the week.