Brandywine Museum of Art illustrates world perspectives to children with special exhibition

See how staff at the Brandywine Museum of Art are sparking children's imagination with their read-aloud tours!

CHADDS FORD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Brandywine Museum of Art brings back their Children's Read-Aloud Tour celebrating imagination and a variety of stories.

"I am all about bringing books to life for kids, and bringing art to life for kids," said Associate Educator at the Brandywine Museum of Art, Liesl Mahoney.

The special exhibit is Rooted: Family and Nature in Contemporary Children's Book Illustrations.

This gathers artwork from illustrated books featuring characters of diverse backgrounds.

"Families can come and not only enjoy the artwork, but kind of see themselves in the works on the wall," said Mahoney.

"We have sign-ups available...through March 14th. It's the first program I ever worked on when I was an intern here at the museum in 2013, and I just fell absolutely in love with it, and it is my favorite thing to work on here," said Mahoney.

Rooted: Family and Nature in Contemporary Children's Book Illustrations closes February 28th.

For Children's Read-Aloud Tour sign-ups, check out their website.