Firefighters battle 2-alarm blaze in Reading, Pa.

READING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Firefighters battled a two-alarm blaze in Reading, Berks County on Sunday.
Firefighters were called to the scene along the 1100 block of Spruce Street around 8:30 a.m. The fire quickly grew to two alarms.
It took firefighters about an hour to place the blaze under control.
There was no immediate word on any injuries.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News
Sources: Wentz not interested in backup role, will want to leave Eagles if Hurts remains starting QB