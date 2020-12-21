Firefighters battle 2-alarm blaze in Reading, Pa.

By
READING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Firefighters battled a two-alarm blaze in Reading, Berks County on Sunday.

Firefighters were called to the scene along the 1100 block of Spruce Street around 8:30 a.m. The fire quickly grew to two alarms.

It took firefighters about an hour to place the blaze under control.

There was no immediate word on any injuries.
