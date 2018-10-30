REAL ESTATE

Groundbreaking held for new development in Kensington

EMBED </>More Videos

Groundbreaking held for new development in Kensington. Vernon Odom reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on October 30, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
It was a groundbreaking Tuesday for a huge middle-class residential development at Frankford and Lehigh in East Kensington.

The development is viewed by some as Philadelphia's next hot neighborhood.

But long plagued by drug activity and up to 700 or more living on the streets and abandoned building in deep poverty.

But two esteemed developers are betting 40-million dollars on gentrification spreading further north in the riverwards like Kensington.

Mo Rushdy of the Riverwards Group said, "We are bringing in a 40-million dollar development that will generate 173 million dollars in economic stimulus to the city. "

"There is still open-air drug dealing and open-air prostitution and opiate encampments a few blocks away, but the mayor has just signed an edict to start the cleanup process," added Lawrence McKnight of the Riverwards Group.

The Kensington Courts complex is going on 5-acres of what was a used car lot, more than 150-units for $200 to $400 and lots of retail space.

They've already completed and sold 30 new rowhomes along adjacent streets.

The spanking new right next to the old housing stock has long-term residents worried about gentrification and the fear they'll be driven out.

Mike Woodward, a 50-year resident said, "I think people who are struggling to live are targets for them move in and take their property."

"Even if we manage to stay in the houses we own, the taxes alone are going to kill us," said Geraldine Klass of Kensington.

City Hall says there are multiple programs for fixed-income homeowners to keep their taxes at current levels and avoid sheriff sale.

A thorough transformation of East Kensington is 5 to 6 years away according to an expert on city real estate trends.

The Kensington Courts development he says will be a major anchor in the master plan to take back this neighborhood.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestatephilly newshousing
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
REAL ESTATE
What does $700 rent you in Harrisburg, today?
What will $1,500 rent you in Philadelphia, right now?
What will $1,200 rent you in Atlantic City, right now?
2 roads with the same name mean confusion in Montco
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Third-degree murder charge upheld in real estate developer's death
DA: West Chester student recorded women in bathrooms
'You Matter': Simple card lifting hearts around the globe
Whitey Bulger, notorious Boston gangster, found dead in prison at 89
Eagles acquire WR Golden Tate from Detroit Lions
Twin boys, sister fatally struck at Indiana bus stop
3 workers hurt in refinery blast in Delaware City
Trump in Pittsburgh to mourn shooting victims
Show More
Veteran's symbols of service replaced after medals lost in Sandy
Philadelphia's Wing Bowl ends after 26 years
Girls attacked amid ongoing after-school violence on SEPTA
3 shot to death in span of one hour in Philadelphia
Yosemite officials ID couple who fell to deaths from overlook
More News