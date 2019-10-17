Home for sale in New York includes replica of Oval Office

WAPPINGERS FALLS, New York (WPVI) -- Have you ever wanted to step foot into the Oval Office? For nearly $3 million dollars, this could be your chance.A home for sale in Wappingers Falls, New York includes a replica of the president's famous office.According to Realtor.com, the current owners bought the property in 2009 and then took 18 months to design and build a presidential office.The husband wanted a downstairs man cave and as a joke, the architect suggested an oval office.The house sits on more than 10 acres of land and also includes a recording studio and an indoor saltwater pool.The price tag? $2.79 million dollars.