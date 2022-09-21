Reba McEntire goes to the dark side on new season of 'Big Sky'

"It's different than anything I've ever done before," Reba McEntire said. "It's not the 'Little Good Girl Reba."

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Country Music star Reba McEntire is making her return to television Wednesday night, as she joins the cast of the hit ABC drama "Big Sky".

Season 3 is called "Deadly Trails," and let's just say, this isn't the Reba we're used to.

"It's different than anything I've ever done before," McEntire said. "It's not the 'Little Good Girl Reba.' It's pretty much a villain part and I'm loving it."

Reba plays Sunny Barnes, and her real-life boyfriend, Rex Linn, plays her on-screen husband. Together, they run a luxurious camping company.

Things turn dark when a hiker disappears.

"There are a few things that kind of disrupt Sunny's plans of everything going smoothly," she said. "So she gets a little aggravated and has to deal with them in her own way."

Reba's acting career has spanned more than three decades.

She says she's a huge fan of 'Big Sky' and is thrilled to play a "bad girl" this time around.

"Big Sky: Deadly Trails" airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on 6abc.