Nearly 40K bunk beds with risk of entrapment, strangulation recalled after toddler's death

EMBED <>More Videos

Nearly 40K bunk beds recalled after 2-year-old's death

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Wednesday a recall of nearly 40,000 bunk beds due to entrapment and strangulation hazards posed to children.

The CPSC said the beds with angled ladders, made by Angel Line, have a metal hook that fastens the ladder to the top of the bunk bed and can move away or become detached from the bed frame. That can create a gap between the ladder step and the frame.

A 2-year-old boy from Columbus, Ohio died in May 2018 after he was found unresponsive in a gap in the bunk bed ladder, according to the CPSC.

Three models of Angel Line bunk beds are included in the recall:

Fremont twin over twin bunk bed, model numbers 71210-21, 71210-49 and 71210-67

Creston twin over twin bunk bed, model numbers 71230-21, 71230-49 and 71230-75

Brandon twin over full bunk bed, model numbers 71420-21 and 71420-75

The bunk beds were sold by Amazon, Walmart, OJCommerce and Wayfair.

Consumers are told to stop using the beds immediately and contact Angel Line to get a free repair kit.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
product recallsrecallconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Lyft driver shot 2 suspects during carjacking in Parkside
Walmart to temporarily close Philly store amid rise in COVID cases
Snow-covered roof partially collapses at Jersey Shore
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Cuomo won't be prosecuted over alleged forcible touching: Albany DA
Man fatally shot during struggle with armed robber
Eagles fans deny being offered on-site medical evaluation by WFT
Show More
81 Philadelphia schools going temporarily virtual due to pandemic
Drivers trapped overnight along I-95 after winter storm in Virginia
Pfizer booster interval shortened, 3rd dose for immunocompromised kids
Washington Football Team to reveal new name on Feb. 2
Philly mother killed, 17-year-old son injured in shooting
More TOP STORIES News