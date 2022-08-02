TJX Companies agrees to settlement for selling recalled baby sleepers

The majority of the products were recalled due to the risk of infant suffocation and death.

The recalled products include the Kids II Rocking Sleepers, the Fisher-Price Rock 'n Play and the Fisher-Price Inclined Sleeper Accessory.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Federal safety officials say TJX Companies has agreed to settle charges that it sold previously recalled products at TJ Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, and online.

The majority of those products were recalled due to the risk of infant suffocation and death including the Kids II Rocking Sleepers, the Fisher-Price Rock 'n Play, and the Fisher-Price Inclined Sleeper Accessory for Ultra-Lite Day & Night Play Yards.

TJX Companies will now pay a $13 million penalty and maintain a compliance program to ensure that it does not sell previously recalled products in the future. The CPSC chair said he wants to send a loud message to both companies and consumers.

"We rely on the public to know when problems are happening. So, if they have an issue do more than give a one-star rating go to SaferProducts.gov," said Alex D. Hoehn-Saric.

"We want information about what happened, what the product is so that we can take action and maybe you can save a life."