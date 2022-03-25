glam lab

Glam Lab: Roll out the red carpet for Hollywood waves

By JOHANNA TRUPP
EMBED <>More Videos

Glam Lab: Roll out the red carpet for Hollywood waves

New York, NY -- Regardless of the year's trendiest looks, there is one hairstyle you can always expect to see on the red carpet: iconic, vintage Hollywood waves.

Perfect for The Oscars, the hairstyle is inspired by old Hollywood glamour. The timeless curls seem to look good on just about anyone, so achieving them should be accessible to everyone.

There are quite a few techniques out there and I tested out most of them so you don't have to. Turns out, there are just a few key steps to follow.

Check out this episode of Glam Lab for the easiest tutorial to achieve Hollywood waves! You'll feel like a movie star in no time!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
academy awardsred carpet fashionhair stylingwabcwabc oscarslocalishotrchairstyleshairbeautyoscarshollywoodmoviehair curlingglam lablos angelesbeauty & lifestyle
GLAM LAB
Glam Lab: Roll out the red carpet for Hollywood waves
A lazy guide to getting fit
I tried a Hydrafacial and I can't believe what was hiding in my face
Got dry winter skin and chapped lips? Here's how you can find relief
TOP STORIES
Family members ID teen gravely injured after shooting in Wissinoming
Buddy the cat is 'hanging in there' after vicious attack
Teen falls to death from Florida amusement park ride
Man dead after road rage shooting in Drexel Hill
Dollar store manager kills attempted robber in Philadelphia
Video from inside taxi shows driver being carjacked in Mayfair
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas released from hospital
Show More
CA bill would let parents sue social media giants over kids' addiction
Ginni Thomas urged Mark Meadows to challenge election results: Texts
Northeast seeing higher concentration of omicron sub-variant: CDC
NJ man charged after 12-year-old overdoses on fentanyl
'Last month has been hell': Lehigh grad describes surviving in Ukraine
More TOP STORIES News