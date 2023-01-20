Without A Cue Productions opens murder-mystery venue Red Rum Theater in Old City

Red Rum Theater is a new murder-mystery venue and the new home base for Without A Cue Productions as the company celebrates 20 years.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Without A Cue Productions has been staging interactive murder mysteries for two decades.

Now, the company can call Red Rum Theater its new home. The venue is located inside the Curtis building in Old City.

The first show in the new theater will be the "Golden Girls Murder Mystery."

Each show begins as the audience arrives at a party thrown by the Golden Girls. Then suddenly, a party guest is murdered.

Clues are then delivered to the audience's tables as they interact with the cast to solve the mystery.

The company plans to stage more than 80 performances of the show.

Opening night is set for January 17th, which is also Golden Girls' star Betty White's birthday.

All proceeds from opening night will support PAWS in Philadelphia.

"Golden Girls Murder Mystery" runs through April 29th.

Red Rum Theater | Facebook | Instagram

601 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106

267-944-1056