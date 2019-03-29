Saint Katharine Drexel

FYI Philly-Saint Katharine Drexel: The Holy Heiress

By Wendy Daughenbaugh
In this special episode of FYI Philly, Saint Katharine Drexel: The Holy Heiress, we celebrate the life and legacy of Saint Katharine Drexel, now in her new home at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Saint Katharine Drexel Shrine

Click here to learn more about the Saint Katharine Drexel Shrine

The Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter & Paul
18th Street & Benjamin Franklin Parkway
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Open daily:
Monday-Friday, 7:30am-5pm

Saturday, 9am- 6:30pm
Sunday, 8am- 7:30pm
Click here to learn more about the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter & Paul

Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament: Founded by Saint Katharine Drexel
Click here to learn more about Saint Katharine Drexel and her Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament
