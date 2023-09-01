Rep. Donald Norcross collapses at Pennsauken event; office blames dehydration

PENNSAUKEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The office of Rep. Donald Norcross says the congressman is being treated for dehydration after he collapsed during an event on Friday.

It happened as Norcross was at the annual wreath-laying ceremony at the Peter J. McGuire memorial in Pennsauken, New Jersey.

As Gov. Phil Murphy was speaking at the event, he cut his remarks short and left the podium. Murphy can be heard saying "You okay?" and "Do we have a doctor anywhere here?"

Murphy joins a small crowd of people surrounding Norcross, who looks visibly pale. Norcross then suddenly falls to the ground.

He walked off under his own power a short time later.

In a statement, his office said Norcross experienced dehydration-related symptoms after returning from a trip to Japan late Thursday.

"The Congressman quickly recovered thanks to the quick action of first responders and attendees," said spokesperson Jayce Genco.

Norcross is being treated at a local hospital.

The statement goes on to say Norcross "looks forward to a speedy recovery."