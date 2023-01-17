1-on-1 with GOP Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick. Previewing Josh Shapiro's cabinet, Philadelphia Mayor's race

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Matt O'Donnell speaks with Republican Representative Brian Fitzpatrick, who serves Pennsylvania's 1st District on this week' show.

As Fitzpatrick sits on the Aviation Subcommittee for the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, they discussed the recent issues with the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) - and the grounding of thousands of domestic flights on January 11th.

They also discussed the unprecedented fight for the Speaker of the House, and how Fitzpatrick sees 'bi-partisanship' as his focus and strategy to keep Washington, D.C., flowing and working for the people during these strident and turbulent political times.

Our Roundtable Panel then discussed the newly appointed cabinet members to serve with Governor-elect Josh Shapiro (D), which include Democrats and Republicans alike.

They spoke on the style of governing by outgoing Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and how they believe Shapiro will differ.

The hot topic of the Philadelphia Mayor's Race turned towards an introspective conversation on poverty and equity in Philadelphia and if current City leaders have failed to 'improve' the lives of all Philadelphians.

It was suggested that in this current Mayor's race, there should be a call for more big thinkers with big bold ideas to make significant changes in the 'quality of life' for all city residents moving forward.

This week's panel consists of Donna Gentile O'Donnell, Jeff Jubelirer, George Burrell and Sam Katz.