Beagle bred for research enjoying new life with family in Ambler, Pa.

There's one little clue that Blue's life started out as anything but normal: a light green tattoo on the inside of his right ear.

A local family rescued one of the 4,000 beagles rescued from a Virginia research facility.

AMBLER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Blue the beagle is the quintessential definition of a puppy.

"Normal puppy. Does all the things a normal puppy does," said Mary Iademarco as she held Blue at her kitchen table.

"(He will) rip up the tissues, grab my shoes, (and) ate my flip-flops in 30 seconds or less."

It's the reason Iademarco would rather give Blue a big, crunchy carrot to chew on.

"He chomps on the carrot for teething," she said.

It's the one thing he loves just as much as he loves belly rubs - as any puppy would. But there's one little clue that Blue's life started out as anything but normal. It's the light green tattoo inside the flap of his right ear.

The tattoo, broken into two rows, reads "CND CFY." That serial number was tattooed for identification purposes, as he was raised in a Virginia plant that bred Beagles for research.

"It was pretty heartbreaking to see what was done with these dogs," said Taylin Iademarco, Mary's granddaughter.

"Blue was one of the 4,000 Beagles rescued from the facility in Virginia," said Sara Smith with the Brandywine Valley SPCA of the rescue which happened in July.

Shortly after the puppies were taken from the facility, the Brandywine Valley SPCA announced that it had received 38 puppies that would go up for adoption.

"It sounded like the right thing to do," said Mary Iademarco of seeing the adoption story on the news.

But not everyone in the family thought there was an actual chance that Iademarco would adopt one of the rescued dogs.

"I thought there was a 0.01% chance that we would actually get a dog," said Connor Iademarco, Mary's grandson.

But his grandmother showed up at the adoption event the next day with the rest of the family. They got the fifth place in line.

"Blue was the first one we set our eyes on," said Mary.

On the car ride home, Blue was afraid. But that changed when he got to his new home in Ambler with a huge yard to run around in.

"When we took him out of the car, he was a whole different puppy," said Taylin.

Since then, four-month-old Blue has had all new experiences which included getting used to grass.

"I don't think he knew what grass was, he just sniffed it," said Connor.

He also quickly discovered his love for treats and kisses. He gets plenty of both.

"We want all of our animals to go to families like this, where they're going to give love and treats," said Smith, reminding everyone that there are still many animals in need of a good home up for adoption at the Brandywine Valley SPCA. "Fifty-one animals come through our doors daily," she said.

If they're lucky, they'll have a chance at a great life like Blue.

"He's been a great addition," said Mary Iademarco.