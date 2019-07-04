earthquake

Ridgecrest, California, earthquake aftermath: PHOTOS

In this image taken from video provided by Ben Hood, a firefighter works to extinguish a fire, Thursday, July 4, 2019, following an earthquake in Ridgecrest, Calif. (Ben Hood via AP)
RIDGECREST, Calif. -- Residents in Ridgecrest are cleaning up after a preliminary-magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck Thursday morning in the Mojave Desert's Searles Valley.

See photos from the aftermath of the earthquake in the gallery above.

EMBED More News Videos

Video and photos from Ledesma Chiropractic in Ridgecrest show shaking and aftermath from Thursday's earthquake.


Video posted online of a liquor store in Ridgecrest showed the aisles filled with broken wine and liquor bottles, knocked down boxes and other groceries strewn on the floor. There was at least one house on fire in Ridgecrest.

People throughout Southern and Central California reported feeling the powerful quake, whose epicenter was located about 62 miles north-northwest of Barstow. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kern countyearthquakesouthern california
RELATED
Ridgecrest earthquake aftermath: VIDEO
EARTHQUAKE
Ridgecrest earthquake aftermath: VIDEO
Twitter reacts to SoCal earthquake
Powerful quake jolts northwestern Japan, triggers tsunami warning
7.5-magnitude quake prompts Papua New Guinea tsunami alert
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Bodies of man and woman pulled from river, child found alone in car
14-year-old dirt bike rider killed in Atco, New Jersey crash
Philadelphia area July 4th fireworks list
AccuWeather: Sticky Fourth
Fourth of July celebrations along Independence Hall
LIVE: 6.4 earthquake strikes Mojave Desert, USGS says
Some ICE protesters detained during march amid Philly July 4th parade
Show More
Fourth of July in Washington to come with a Trump twist
Art of Aging: Water volleyball brings teams together
Police search for robbery suspect possibly linked to Camden murder
Accused rapist 'from good family' deserves leniency: Judge
One of 1st African Americans to serve in Marines honored
More TOP STORIES News