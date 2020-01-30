3 suspects hurt after crashing in stolen car in Ridley Park: Police

RIDLEY PARK , Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Three suspects traveling in a stolen vehicle were injured after crashing in Ridley Park on Wednesday.

Police say they spotted a car reported stolen in Chester and initiated a traffic stop near Macdade Boulevard at 2:30 p.m.

Police say the driver of the stolen vehicle fled police, traveling through Ridley Park at a high-rate of speed. Police did not chase the driver.

The vehicle later crashed on DuPont Street near Ridley Middle School.

All three suspects inside the car were injured and later taken into custody.

No other injuries were reported.
