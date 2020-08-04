Man goes missing in Ridley Creek Park area during storms

UPPER PROVIDENCE TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a missing man last seen in the Ridley Creek Park area in Delaware County, Pennsylvania.

Police say they are looking for an 18 to 19-year-old man wearing a Penncrest High School sweatshirt who was last seen going into the rain-swollen Ridley Creek near W. Bishop Hollow Road and Chapel Hill Road.

Officials are calling this a recovery mission at this point.

"We have currently have members searching the area at this time. If there is a sighting of this individual, or if someone can provide any information at all, please contact the Pennsylvania State Police Barracks at 484-840-1000," said police.

The search comes as crews throughout the region deal with rising waters due to Isaias.

In Southwest Philadelphia, residents had to be evacuated due to flooded waters.

Tropical Storm Isaias has claimed at least four lives.
