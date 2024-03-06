Pagan's Motorcycle Club involved in shooting at Wawa in Delaware County: Police

RIDLEY TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a shooting involving the Pagan's Motorcycle Club at a Wawa in Ridley Park.

Officers were called to the scene on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. for a fight in progress on Chester Pike near Acres Drive.

According to police, everyone involved knew each other and were either current or former members of the Pagan's Motorcycle Club.

Olivia Orlandini works nearby.

"It's concerning, especially because it happened in broad daylight," she said.

When officers arrived at the Wawa's back parking lot, no one was there, but officers observed blood droplets next to a parked motorcycle.

"For it to be happening right behind this gas station, that's really endangering to the whole community," said Kelvin Thomas Jr., of Chester, as he pumped gas Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were later advised a gunshot victim was being treated at Taylor Hospital. The man had been shot in the leg. Officers responded and interviewed the man but he was uncooperative and would not provide any information.

According to the Ridley Township Police Department, eight people in total were involved in the incident.

The shooting victim was one of four adult males who participated in a group assault of another man in the Wawa parking lot.

Police say, according to witnesses and video, three other individuals who had been talking with the man under assault began to punch and kick the initial aggressor. Police say the initial aggressor pulled out a gun and shot a man in the leg. Everyone involved then fled the scene.

Police have not yet publicly identified those involved but said all parties have been identified and charges are pending.

On Tuesday, police also said just one of the people involved is from the area.

It is still under investigation why the two groups were fighting.

It's not the first time the Pagan's Motorcycle Club has drawn attention in this area.

Most recently in 2020, organizers of "Roar to the Shore" had permits denied in Wildwood, New Jersey after the Pagans held their national convention during the event the year before. At the time, the New Jersey State Commission of Investigation had recently issued a report detailing a string of violent incidents, allegedly connected to the Pagans.

"That's just raw violence and that's just utter, complete and utter disdain for law and order is what's troubling," said NJSCI Executive Director Chadd Lackey at the time.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information about what happened is asked to call the Ridley Township Police Department.