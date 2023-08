An accident involving a trash truck left a pedestrian injured in Ridley Township.

RIDLEY TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An accident involving a trash truck left a pedestrian injured in Ridley Township.

It happened around 12 p.m. Tuesday on the 200 block of West Hinckley Avenue.

Officials tell Action News a man was hit by the truck and became pinned underneath.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

Further details on the incident were not immediately released.