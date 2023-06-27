Ridley Township trucks were out; workers were cutting and clearing downed trees.

Neighbors, workers clean up after storm causes damage in Ridley Township

RIDLEY TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Crews were out clearing across Ridley Township, Delaware County on Tuesday after strong storms tore through overnight.

No injuries were reported.

Christine Ryder was picking up sticks in her yard down the way from where a tree stretched across Wilson Avenue.

"Knocked the fence down. Blocking this street," indicated Ryder

A busy day was on deck for crews who were headed from site to site.

Heavy rain and winds blew through the area around 6:15 p.m. Monday.

"I looked out the window, and I see all the trees and stuff hanging off to the side and everything, and within 20 seconds it was all over," said Malcolm Young of Crum Lynne.

Trees toppled on two cars on South Morris Avenue.

Mike Woulfe of Mike's Property Management lives nearby. He was out Monday night clearing and back early Tuesday morning to make repairs.

"I cleaned this tree up," Woulfe said, pointing to a pile of wood.

"I'm waiting for some guys to put some tarps up and try to fix this roof," he added, referring to a nearby building.