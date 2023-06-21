Swimmers warned as rough weather leads to high risk of rip currents at Jersey shore

The waves at beaches along the Jersey shore were particularly rough on Wednesday.

Rip currents are channels of water that flow away from the shoreline.

MARGATE, New Jersey (WPVI) --

A lone lifeguard sat on the stand in Margate, Atlantic County, just to make sure people stayed out of the ocean.

Despite not being able to get in the water, one group still had fun in the sand.

"Taking advantage of what we have. Making the most of it," said Noam Weintraub from Englewood, New Jersey. "Definitely wish we could be in the water but obviously not possible today."

The National Weather Service says the risk for rip currents will be high Wednesday and Thursday for portions of the Jersey shore.

"We have no bathing today because conditions have warranted that," said Margate Beach Patrol Capt. Chuck LaBarre.

LaBarre says his guards are trained to look for rip currents all summer, especially in calmer waters, when people are swimming.

"It's usually where there aren't any waves. It's a more discolored ocean compared to if it's cleaner water on both sides of it," said LaBarre.

They won't pull you under the water, they'll pull you out into the ocean.

If you get stuck in one this season, LaBarre says not to fight it.

"Don't panic. Just kind of go with it. Let it take you out. Maybe just float, doggie paddle, tread water," he said.

Once you're out of the current, you can try to signal for help or swim to shore if possible.

So far this year, two people have died from rip currents in New Jersey, both at northern shore points.

Officials continually stress to only swim at guarded beaches.

"The temptation is there, but always wait for lifeguards to be on duty and swim in front of a lifeguard stand," said LaBarre.

In conditions like this, surfers often come out to catch the waves.

Officials stress only experienced surfers should be out there as waves like this can be dangerous for beginners.