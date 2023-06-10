New Jersey father dies after rescuing teenage daughter from rip currents at the beach

A New Jersey father died on Friday after saving his daughter's life at a Monmouth County beach.

Officials say the man was rescuing his teenage daughter from rip currents.

The teen was swept out by a jetty off the coast of Avon Beach, according to police.

She was pulled several yards out into the ocean.

There were no lifeguards on duty, so emergency crews said the teen's dad jumped in to save her.

Rescue crews were able to pull the teen out of the water, and later found the father's body.

"It's a tragedy when someone goes and rescues a family member and then they themselves don't make it out," said Bob Zielinski, who witnessed the event.

Crews say the teen is physically in good condition after the tragedy.

There is no word yet on the teen or father's identity.