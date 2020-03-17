Rite Aid worker fights back against shoplifting suspect: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A store employee fought back against a shoplifting suspect in a Rite Aid in Philadelphia, police said.It happened just before 3 a.m. Tuesday at the store on the 3900 block of Castor Avenue in the city's Juniata Park section.Police said the employee and the suspect got into a fight. The suspect was able to get away.Police have not said if anything was taken.The employee was not seriously injured in the fight.