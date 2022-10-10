Philly Rob: Phillies sign manager Rob Thomson to 2-year contract

Thomson is the 56th manager in Phillies history.

"All the teams are doing great except for the Flyers, they gotta get on board," said Alfred Capocc of South Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Get ready to wear your 'I Ride with Philly Rob' shirt a while longer.

The Phillies have signed manager Rob Thomson to a two-year contract for the 2023 and 2024 seasons, the team announced Monday.

Philadelphia Phillies interim manager Rob Thomson laughs while speaking to the media before a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Sept. 21, 2022, in Philadelphia. AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File

He has been with the club since Dec. 5, 2017, when he was first hired as a bench coach.

Thomson was named interim manager in June, taking over for Joe Girardi.

At the time, the team had a record of 22-20. He led them to a 65-46 record and the team's first postseason berth since 2011.

Thomson will lead the Phillies into the NLDS against the Atlanta Braves beginning Tuesday.

"I could not be prouder of the group of players, coaches and staff that have made this all possible," Thomson said in a news release. "This is a great group, one that has shown resiliency and overcome adversity all season to get us where we are today. I am honored and humbled to continue as manager of this club."

Prior to joining the Phillies, Thomson spent 28 years as a member of the New York Yankees organization (1990-2017), including 10 seasons on the major league coaching staff as bench coach (2008, 2015-17) and third base coach (2009-14).