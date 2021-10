ROBBINSVILLE TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A pilot was hospitalized after making an emergency landing in Robbinsville, Mercer County on Sunday evening.It happened around 5 p.m. near Gordon and Sharon roads.Due to a mechanical failure while in flight, the pilot, a 47-year-old man from East Windsor, was forced to land the plane just after taking off from Trenton-Robbinsville Airport, investigators tell Action News.Several power lines were taken down as the pilot landed the plane.The pilot was hospitalized for minor injuries.The FAA is taking over the investigation.