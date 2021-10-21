scams

Report shows dramatic increase in romance scams targeting older Americans

Romance scammers are using the COVID-19 pandemic to explain requests for money, according to the FTC.
EMBED <>More Videos

FTC warns of increase in romance scams

A new report found that romance scams targeting older Americans have increased significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic, with adults aged 60 and higher losing about $139 million in 2020 -- the highest total reported loss of any scam category.

For comparison, older adults lost $84 million to romance scams in in 2019, according to the Federal Trade Commission.

Reports of bank transfers and payments in this age group also doubled in 2020, and the FTC reported that romance scams were the drivers of these increases.

Scammers often use fake dating profiles to lure people into sending money, sometimes through gift cards or wire transfers, consumer advocates say.

They often tell targets that they're traveling outside of the United States -- as a part of the military, for example -- and ask for money to pay for plane tickets, surgeries, visas and more.

Rampant loneliness existed long before COVID-19, and experts believe it's now worse, prompting people to seek out connections.

"Many people reported that romance scammers used the pandemic to explain requests for money or their inability to meet in person," according to the report.

How to protect yourself, according to the FTC


  • Never send a person money without meeting face-to-face.
  • Use an online reverse image search to make sure their pictures align and they're not associated with anyone else.
  • Listen to family and friend's concerns.
  • If you think it's a scam, report it to the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
online datingftcscamsu.s. & worldscamconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SCAMS
Scam voicemail promises big savings on AT&T, DirecTV
More victims of Bank of America, Zelle scams come forward
Fake contractors scamming elderly in Delco; second suspect sought
School nurse falls victim to Bank of America, Zelle scam
TOP STORIES
Raiders defeat Eagles 33-22 | Watch the Live Postgame Show
SEPTA union authorizes strike if no agreement is made this week
Eagles RB Miles Sanders leaves game with ankle injury
James Michael Tyler, known for 'Friends,' dies of cancer
Alcohol shortage looms: 'They don't know what's coming'
Film crew voiced safety concerns before Alec Baldwin fired prop gun
Enjoy some family fun this fall at Gilbertsville Farm
Show More
Crews battle house fire in Mount Laurel
Ed Sheeran has COVID, will do performances from home
Halloween haunted houses: Check out some spooky local spots
Vaccines are 'likely' to be available to kids 5-11 early Nov.: Fauci
Vanessa Bryant says she learned about Kobe's death from social media
More TOP STORIES News