'Jaws Holiday Bike Drive' to surprise children in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The 3rd annual Jaws Holiday Bike Drive is underway.Volunteers and staff with the Ron Jaworski Foundation "Jaws Youth Playbook" were busy Monday assembling hundreds of bikes that will be handed out to kids in Atlantic City.The 5 to 8-year-olds are participants of the Boys and Girls Club.The bikes will be handed out Tuesday afternoon.Monetary donations were collected at all of Jaworski's area golf clubs to put toward the purchase of the Huffy bikes, helmets and locks.