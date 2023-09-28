Ron Jaworski's Eagles Week 4 preview: Commanders come to the Linc; limiting Jalen Hurts' turnovers

Ron Jaworski breaks down the NFC East tilt between the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles in Three and Out.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles sit in sole possession of first place in the NFC East after Monday's 25-11 win in Tampa.

The Birds begin division play, welcoming the 2-1 Commanders to the Linc.

Ron Jaworski breaks down the matchup vs. Washington with a look at the Eagles' offense and Jalen Hurts' early-season turnovers, the Eagles' O-line vs the Commanders D-line and the first encounter with Washington QB Sam Howell.

1st Down: Jalen Hurts had 8 regular-season turnovers in 2022. He already has 4 through 3 games. What's your level of concern with Hurts and this offense?

2nd Down: The Washington D-Line is among the league's best? What kind of test does this unit present for the Eagles' vaunted rushing attack?

3rd Down: This will be the first time the Eagles face Commanders' QB Sam Howell. What does he do well and where can the defense have success against him?

Prediction: Eagles 28, Commanders 17