Speeders on Roosevelt Boulevard in Philadelphia Will Start Getting Tickets

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There are eight different intersections on Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia will where drivers see brown cameras.If one catches you going more than 10 miles an hour over the speed limit, you'll be mailed a ticket."Just the other day right there on Adams, I had a car, a Wrangler, almost run me off the road trying to get to the next lane," said Selena, who lives in the neighborhood where one of the cameras will be. She says she sees accidents almost every day."You see a lot of teddy bears on the Boulevard and you're wondering why it's there," she said.The city says part of the problem is speeding and now it has data to back that up."The speeds of some of the vehicles capturing in some cases have been in the triple digits," said Charles Territo of Verra Mobility.His company made these cameras and has been collecting data for 60 days about how fast people drive on Roosevelt Boulevard. During that time, people caught speeding were sent warnings."As compared to other cities we're seeing a higher than normal rate of violations, which of course is why I say we're on the wrong side of where we want to be on this issue," said Scott Petri, the executive director of the Philadelphia Parking Authority.The city says similar technology was installed in New York City in 2014, and within three years speeding reduced by 63%. Philadelphia officials hope something similar happens here."We're putting people's lives at risk. That's what this whole program has been about since day one," said Petri.Starting Saturday, there will be no more warnings. If drivers are caught on camera speeding, they will be issued a $150 speeding ticket.Neighbors like David Beck, who's lived near the Boulevard his whole life, say it's about time."Forty-five mph is 45 mph. you'll get to where you're going, maybe 10 minutes later, but you'll be safe," said Beck.Citations will be mailed to the registered address of the vehicle, and the driver responsible will not be getting points against his or her license.