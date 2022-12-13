Police looking for driver after passenger killed in Roosevelt Boulevard crash

"It clearly appears that speed was a factor," according to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Police say the driver of the Kia was able to get out of the heavily damaged vehicle and, even though he was limping, fled eastbound on foot leaving his passenger.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are looking for a driver who they say flipped a stolen car in a high-speed crash on Roosevelt Boulevard and left his dying passenger in the roadway.

Police say the Kia was stolen two days ago from a location just blocks away from the Feltonville crash site.

This crash happened around midnight Tuesday.

"It clearly appears that speed was a factor," according to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

A witness told police that the driver of a speeding Kia clipped the back of a Honda, which had been sitting at a red light at Roosevelt Boulevard and Rising Sun Avenue.

The impact caused the Kia to lose control and roll over several times.

While the Kia was flipping, police say a passenger in the Kia was ejected and thrown onto the roadway.

The passenger was subsequently pronounced dead by first responders.

Police say the driver of the Kia was able to get out of the heavily damaged vehicle and, even though he was limping, fled eastbound on foot leaving his passenger.

"More than likely the reason the driver of the Kia fled the scene of the accident was due to the vehicle (being) in stolen status," Small said.

The 29-year-old driver of the Honda was not hurt and was cooperating with investigators.

Witness Elvin Gonzalez had been sitting in his minivan, parked at a nearby Dunkin', when the Kia slammed into the Honda.

"The spare tire from that vehicle actually flew and hit my vehicle, and actually scraped up the hood and knocked out my side mirror. It was weird; the impact was so fast," said Gonzalez.

He added, "The driver fled before I could even try to catch up to him. So then I ran to the passenger, but it was too late. There was nothing I could do for him."

Police are reviewing cameras in the area for a description of the driver.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker