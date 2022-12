Pedestrian struck and killed on Roosevelt Boulevard in NE Philadelphia

Police say a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in the inner drive.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a fatal crash on the Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia.

It happened shortly after 6 a.m. Friday on the northbound lanes of the Boulevard between Tyson and Cottman avenues.

Chopper 6 over the scene showed police vehicles blocking traffic.

Action News is told the driver of the striking vehicle remained at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.