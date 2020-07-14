Passenger in a car waiting at a light on the Roosevelt Boulevard shot to death; driver crashes into pole

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A driver crashed into a pole after a passenger in his car was fatally shot while they were riding on the Roosevelt Boulevard Monday night, police said.It happened around 11:25 p.m. near 5th street and Roosevelt Boulevard in the Olney section of Philadelphia.Police said the car was stopped at a light when someone walked up and opened fire.The driver drove about 100 feet before striking a pole.Officials said the 25-year-old passenger was shot multiple times. The driver suffered an injured arm.The passenger was taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.So far there is no motive for the shooting.Police are interviewing the driver.There have been no arrests made.